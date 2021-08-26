'I was told to lay off Facebook': Phumzile van Damme on real reason she left DA
Taking to her Twitter account, Phumzile van Damme said that she resigned because she had been told to 'lay off Facebook' by Democratic Alliance (DA) Chief Whip Natasha Mazzone.
JOHANNESBURG - Three months after her shock exit as a Member of Parliament and a member of the Democratic Alliance (DA), Phumzile van Damme has revealed the real reason behind her resignation.
At the time, she had led a campaign to get local representatives of the social media giant to answer a number of questions before a portfolio committee in Parliament on whether it had played a role in misinformation related to politics. Facebook pulled out of that meeting at the last minute.
I was not going to engage in this. I said when I resigned - leave me alone, I will leave you alone. Ive literally been minding my business. You wanted me not to go after Facebook because it might affect the parties votes.Phumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) August 25, 2021
I said no.
Receipts? Oh I got them honey. pic.twitter.com/chijyxhG4yPhumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) August 25, 2021
I am SO glad my name is no longer associated with the joke the DA has become under your leadership. YOU are the countrys laughingstock & in the DA. I was not going to engage in war but you just couldnt keep your trap shut could you @jsteenhuisen? Mention my name again. I beg.Phumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) August 25, 2021