'I was told to lay off Facebook': Phumzile van Damme on real reason she left DA

Taking to her Twitter account, Phumzile van Damme said that she resigned because she had been told to 'lay off Facebook' by Democratic Alliance (DA) Chief Whip Natasha Mazzone.

JOHANNESBURG - Three months after her shock exit as a Member of Parliament and a member of the Democratic Alliance (DA), Phumzile van Damme has revealed the real reason behind her resignation.

Taking to her Twitter account, Van Damme said that she resigned because she had been told to "lay off Facebook" by DA Chief Whip Natasha Mazzone.

At the time, she had led a campaign to get local representatives of the social media giant to answer a number of questions before a portfolio committee in Parliament on whether it had played a role in misinformation related to politics. Facebook pulled out of that meeting at the last minute.