Health Minister Phaahla places HPCSA CEO David Motau on suspension again

David Motau is accused of fraud and corruption when he was the head of the Free State Health Department.

CAPE TOWN - Health Minister Joe Phaahla has placed the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA)'s CEO and registrar on precautionary suspension pending an investigation into allegations of misconduct.

David Motau’s suspension came into effect on Wednesday.

Earlier this month, the then-acting Health Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi placed Motau on precautionary suspension as he was facing arrest. Motau is accused of fraud and corruption when he was the head of the Free State Health Department.

But shortly after his appointment, Phaahla withdrew Kubayi’s decision and lifted his suspension.

He's made another about-turn, though.

The HPCSA said that the minister would soon appoint an acting registrar and CEO.

Motau was arrested earlier this month and appeared in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court alongside several co-accused, who face over 300 charges.

He’s out on bail.

