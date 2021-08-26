GBV, one of SA’s ill-treated pandemics, not letting up even on women’s month

Women continue to suffer at the hands of men and in many cases the perpetrators are their partners.

CAPE TOWN – Gender-based violence has not let up, even as the country marks women's month.

Earlier this week, a man appeared in the East London Regional Court for the murder of fourth year law student Nosicelo Mtebeni.

The 23-year-old Fort Hare University student's dismembered body was found in bags at a dumping site, hours before the arrest of her boyfriend Alutha Pasile.

In the Free State, a 32-year-old police constable was killed allegedly by her boyfriend.

It's believed the woman was strangled to death and her body was found dumped near the local swimming pool by her colleagues whom she had called for help hours earlier.

Meanwhile, Mpumalanga police are investigating a case of murder after the body of a pregnant woman was discovered in the Crocodile River. She'd been shot.

This comes as the country commemorates two years since the rape and murder of 19-year-old UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana at the Post Office in Claremont by a worker.

