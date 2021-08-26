Funeral for murdered Gauteng Health Dept official Babita Deokaran to held in KZN

JOHANNESBURG - A top Gauteng health official, who was shot dead in an apparent hit, will be laid to rest in Verulam in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday afternoon, while civil society organisations in Gauteng are hosting a night vigil in her memory.

Babita Deokaran was a senior finance official in the Gauteng Health Department.

She was shot dead outside her house in the south of Johannesburg on Monday, with many, including family, believing that it was a hit.

She was vocal about the alleged corruption that took place in her department amid a personal protective equipment corruption scandal and was a key whistleblower.

A funeral service will be held for Deokaran at the Greenheights Primary School in Verulam on Thursday afternoon before mourners will head to the Verulam crematorium.

At the same time, a candlelight vigil will be held for the corruption fighter outside Premier David Makhura's office in Newtown at 5pm.

The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation is organising the night vigil and director Neeshan Balton said that now was not the time to be silent and to protect those who were coming forward with information about corruption.

"As they get ready to bury her in KZN in Verulam, they will have a sense of someone who, in my view, is a hero in this country," Balton said.

The police are investigating her murder but have stopped short of calling it a hit.

Deokaran has spoken out about how officials in the Gauteng Health Department were either suspended or moved out to make way for tenders to be awarded without proper procedures being followed.

