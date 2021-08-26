Ex-ICC prosecutor, Bensouda, dismisses claims it ony targeted African leaders

Fatou Bensouda delivered the 19th Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture on Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG - A former prosecutor at the International Criminal Court (ICC) has dismissed as unjustifiable claims that it only targeted African leaders.

Her theme for the lecture was the rule of law, international criminal justice and sustainable development.

The ICC was constituted to be a tribunal for the prosecution of international crimes.

However, it has for years been criticised for its alleged focus on sub-Saharan Africa.

At one stage, many African Union member states threatened to withdraw from the court.

But Bensouda has spoken out about the perception.

"Various campaigns labelled the ICC as a white man's court on the false premise that the court targets African countries and leaders but not their global counterparts. This fallacious and unjustifiable claim pushed some African states to attempt to withdraw from their own statutes."

Bensouda was the first woman and first African to serve as a prosecutor of the ICC for more than a decade and was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2011.

