DFFE's Creecy promises report on KZN warehouse chemical fire soon

Environment Minister Barbara Creecy said that a multi-departmental investigative team was probing the spill and would submit a preliminary report soon.

CAPE TOWN - The Environment Department said that the final report into a chemical spill at a KwaZulu-Natal warehouse was only expected to be completed by the end of next month.

"Last month, the United Phosphorus Limited warehouse in Durban, which houses tons of herbicides, fungicides and pesticides, blew up during the wave of violence that tore through the province. Environmentalists are warning the fallout will be severe, but it will be a few weeks until we know how severe," spokesperson Albi Modise said.

This will include details on the regulatory environment in which the warehouse was required to operate in a debate in Parliament on Wednesday.

Creecy referred to a recent oversight visit, adding that the investigation included aspects relating to environmental law and requirements for major hazard installations.

