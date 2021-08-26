DA: We’re voting in favour of WC Judge President John Hlophe’s removal

The opposition party was on Thursday reacting to a decision of the Judicial Service Commission to uphold the recommendation of the Judicial Conduct Tribunal to impeach Hlophe.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) said it would vote in favour of embattled Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe’s removal from office in the National Assembly.





It is now up to the National Assembly to vote for or against Hlophe’s impeachment as a judge a first in democratic South Africa.

Section 177 of the Constitution stipulates that the National Assembly must have a two-thirds majority vote for impeachment after which, the president can formally remove a judge from office.

The DA said Hlophe allowed his impartiality to be impacted and that his conduct was proof that he was unfit for the position.

The party’s Glynnis Breytenbach said: “He has completely disseminated the reputation of the Western Cape High Court as an independent entity.”

The party has also called for Hlophe’s suspension to protect the independence and status of the judiciary pending the finalisation of the legislative processes.

Parliament said the JSC’s report has not reached it yet.

