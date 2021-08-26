Creecy: Final report into chemical spill at KZN warehouse to be done in Sept

Last month, the United Phosphorus Limited (UPL) warehouse in Durban which houses tons of herbicides, fungicides and pesticides blew up during the wave of violence that tore through the province.

CAPE TOWN - The Department of Environment on Thursday the final report into a chemical spill at a KwaZulu-Natal warehouse was only expected to be completed by the end of September.

Last month, the United Phosphorus Limited (UPL) warehouse in Durban, which houses tons of herbicides, fungicides and pesticides, blew up during the wave of violence that tore through the province.

Environment Minister Barbara Creecy said a multi-departmental investigative team was probing the spill and would submit a preliminary report soon.

This will include details on the regulatory environment in which the UPL warehouse was required to operate.

In a debate in Parliament on Wednesday, Creecy referred to a recent oversight visit, adding the investigation includes aspects related to environmental law and requirements for major hazard installations.

Spokesperson Albi Modise said: “In the report, we looked at - among other things - relevant licencing requirements and the fertilisers used. The report will guide further the actions that need to be taken and also implement measures to strengthen the regulations of the sector.”

He said the report would guide possible action if it was found the owners of the warehouse didn't comply with the law.

Creecy's department will focus on three priorities including the clean-up of the spill

