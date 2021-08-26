COVID third wave much longer than previous waves, says WC Health Dept

Western Cape head of Health, Dr Keith Cloete, said that admissions and deaths had dropped slightly, with an average of 295 new admissions and 93 deaths daily.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Health Department said that while COVID-19 cases were stabilising, there was still no clear or significant decrease in numbers.

The province is still at the peak of its third wave.

There are currently over 42,000 active cases in the Cape.

Western Cape head of Health, Dr Keith Cloete, said that they were seeing an average of 3,000 new diagnoses each day.

"We remain facing widespread community transmission - there's many cases linked to schools, congregant settings, workplaces and concerning for us, is still these clusters that are from social events."

The third wave has been much longer than previous ones.

Cloete said that the current peak had exceeded the second wave in several areas.

"Klipfontein, Mitchells Plain, in northern and in Tygerberg, the third wave has actually been higher than the second wave. On the West Coast, there was a low first wave, high second wave and a much higher third wave."

