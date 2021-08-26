Bonginkosi Khanyile: Zuma was arested in thuggery manner, must be released

Fees must fall activist Bonginkosi Khanyile appeared in the Durban Magistrate Court for a bail application on Thursday.

DURBAN - Arrested fees must fall activist Bonginkosi Khanyile said he maintained his position that former President Jacob Zuma should be released from prison.

Khanyile appeared in the Durban Magistrate Court for a bail application on Thursday.

He was arrested last week and charged with incitement to commit public violence during last month’s looting.

Before the court proceedings, he spoke to journalists about the former president.

“Even if I was facing a death sentence or even if I were to be hanged, we say that he must be free because he was arrested in a thuggery manner and undemocratic manner.”

