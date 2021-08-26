As Women’s Month culminates, SA records more femicide cases

Pheliswa Sawutana (32) was found dead in Samora Machel over the weekend.

CAPE TOWN - Days before the culmination of Women's Month, police are investigating the murder of a mother in Nyanga.

The police's Joseph Swartbooi on Wednesday said: “Samora Machel police responded to a complaint on Saturday and upon a rival, they found a body of a 32-year-old female who sustained injuries on the face. She was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel.”

Meanwhile, a Nigel man stands accused of killing his girlfriend.

Brian Somfako abandoned bail on Wednesday.

It's alleged he hit 27-year-old Samantha Zungu with a steel pipe, before taking her to hospital where she died.

It's been reported the deceased was nine months pregnant.

The National Prosecuting Authority's Lumka Mahanjana said: “It is alleged that Somfako assaulted Zungu with a steel pipe. The matter was postponed to 30 September for further investigations.”

