ANC welcomes 'disciplined cadre' Job Mokgoro's resignation as NW premier

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) has welcomed Job Mokgoro’s resignation as North West premier.

Mokgoro has resisted stepping down after the ANC took a decision to replace him with Bushy Maape.

He said that he would submit his resignation to North West Legislature Speaker Susana Dantjie on Thursday.

Mokgoro said that the past three years as premier of the troubled province had been a bumpy ride.

He said that he took a conscious decision not to leave office hastily.

"A hasty departure from office may have been preferred politically, but would not have been in the interest of the people of the North West, nor would it have advanced the oath of office I had taken," Mokgoro said.

The former premier has also defended his tenure, saying that seven provincial government departments had for the first time received unqualified audit outcomes.

ANC spokesperson, Pule Mabe, has thanked Mokgoro for accepting the party's decision for him to step down.

"We thank him for that and congratulate him for the kind of steps that he has taken to accept the decision of the African National Congress as a disciplined cadre."

Premier-elect Bushy Maape will be sworn in once Mokgoro’s resignation has been confirmed by the provincial legislature.

WATCH: Job Mokgoro resigns as North West premier

