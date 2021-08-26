ANC management to continue talking to staffers over unpaid salaries - Mabe

In a letter to staff on Wednesday, the party told workers it was not in a position to pay outstanding salaries for July and August.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) said that management would continue to talk to frustrated personnel as staffers across the country prepared to picket over the non-payment of salaries.

The ANC has not paid its employees for several months now.

In a letter to staff on Wednesday, the party told workers it was not in a position to pay outstanding salaries for July and August.

Despite the failure', the ANC insisted it was not broke. Instead, it said that it had some cash-flow problems.

The party’s Pule Mabe said that it was not the first time the party found itself in this position.

“When I was treasurer-general of the youth league, I was also a full-time employee of the organisation, drawing a salary from the movement and when there were challenges, Comrade Matthew would do the same, advise us that we will not be getting our salaries on time,” he said.

