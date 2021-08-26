ANC insists it is not broke as staff salaries delayed again

In a letter to ANC staff, the party informed them it was not yet in a position to pay outstanding salaries for July. August salaries that were meant to be paid on Wednesday have also been delayed.

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC)'s financial challenges have resulted in more salary delays for staff.

The party insists that it is not broke but admits it has some cash-flow problems.

In a letter to ANC staff, the party informed them it was not yet in a position to pay outstanding salaries for July.

August salaries that were meant to be paid on Wednesday have also been delayed.

The letter, from the ANC's general manager, further reads that the circumstances were deeply regrettable.

She said that it was the first time that they were delayed with three months of payments.

The party said that it appreciated the commitment and dedication from ANC staff, who despite these difficulties, diligently served the organisation.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.