ANC heads to court after it couldn’t register 30 candidates on IEC system

The IEC closed its system on Monday night after opening it to parties on 3 August.

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) said it is approaching the Electoral Court to reopen the IEC’s candidate nominations process ahead of the local government elections.

However, the ANC has complained that it faced numerous challenges that also saw the exclusion of thirty ward candidates who did not appear on the IEC’s voter registrar.

The ANC said it faced challenges “beyond its control” when it uploaded its candidates’ list on Monday.