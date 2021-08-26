ANC heads to court after it couldn’t register 30 candidates on IEC system
The IEC closed its system on Monday night after opening it to parties on 3 August.
CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) said it is approaching the Electoral Court to reopen the IEC’s candidate nominations process ahead of the local government elections.
However, the ANC has complained that it faced numerous challenges that also saw the exclusion of thirty ward candidates who did not appear on the IEC’s voter registrar.
The ANC said it faced challenges “beyond its control” when it uploaded its candidates’ list on Monday.
Duarte has told reporters at a briefing on Thursday afternoon that the party was concerned about several issues including the rejection of about thirty candidates by the IEC system.
“They were not registered properly in the ward were they were selected as a candidates and therefore the system did not have them as registered.”
The IEC had to cancel voter registration weekends due to the third COVID-19 wave.
Duarte said there were also technical glitches with the IEC system.
This week the ANC said it had finalised the nomination of about 10,000 candidates, describing its process as the most “democratic” in the country.
