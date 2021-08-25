Youth group calls for mentorship in communities to create jobs

The Agape Youth Movement was responding to the latest unemployment figures that reveal 64% of South Africa's youth are unemployed.

CAPE TOWN - A youth organisation has warned there's a great need for support and mentorship in communities where resources are lacking to create job opportunities for young people.

The Agape Youth Movement was on Wednesday responding to the latest unemployment figures that reveal 64% of South Africa's youth are unemployed.

Stats SA's Quarterly Labour Force Survey shows the unemployment rate is higher than ever before with as many as 12 million people without jobs.

The Agape Youth Movement's Matsetsebale Tleane believes with the right kind of help and guidance, young people in smaller communities with limited resources have the potential to create employment opportunities.

“Almost every young black person considered to have reached a certain level of employment can somehow go back to the communities to mentor plenty of their peers.”

Tleane said government alone could not create jobs for all young people.

