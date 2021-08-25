Go

WATCH LIVE: UFH holds memorial service for Nosicelo Mtebeni

The University of Fort Hare is holding a memorial service for murdered law student Nosicelo Mtebeni.

Nosicelo Mtebeni. Picture: Twitter.
The university has suspended all academic activities for the day in honour of Mtebeni.

She was dismembered and her remains were found in a suitcase in East London last week.

