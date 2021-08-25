WATCH LIVE: UFH holds memorial service for Nosicelo Mtebeni

The University of Fort Hare is holding a memorial service for murdered law student Nosicelo Mtebeni.

JOHANNESBURG - The University of Fort Hare is holding a memorial service for murdered law student Nosicelo Mtebeni.

The university has suspended all academic activities for the day in honour of Mtebeni.

She was dismembered and her remains were found in a suitcase in East London last week.

WATCH: UFH holds day of mourning for Nosicelo Mtebeni