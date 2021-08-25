WATCH LIVE: SIU before Special Tribunal over irregular FS PPE contracts

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) wants the tribunal to halt all payments due to 32 suppliers of surgical gowns to the Free State Health Department after uncovering irregularities in the contracts which cost R39.1 million cumulatively.

JOHANNESBURG - The Special Tribunal is on Wednesday morning hearing yet another case involving suspected fraud in the issuing of personal protective gear, this time in the Free State.

The SIU said that of the 32 service providers with whom the Free State Treasury placed surgical gown orders with, only three delivered the correct items.

R9.5 million has already been paid to eight companies who are respondents in the matter, along with the Free State Treasury, MEC for Health and all other companies involved in the tender.

In submissions before the Special Tribunal, the SIU states that the chief director of assets and liability management received complaints from the Health Department’s medical depot relating to the quality of the surgical gowns procured.

Upon inspection, the official found that except for three companies, the rest of the service providers failed to ensure the gowns met technical specifications, while others were defective.

The SIU concluded that the procurement process was irregular and not aligned to legislative prescripts.

It further stated that the respondents may have acted fraudulently.

