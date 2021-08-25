WATCH LIVE: Magashule seeks leave to appeal suspension challenge ruling
Suspended African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule is presenting arguments for leave to appeal the High Court's dismissal of his suspension challenge.
