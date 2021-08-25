WATCH LIVE: Magashule seeks leave to appeal suspension challenge ruling

Go

Suspended African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule is presenting arguments for leave to appeal the High Court's dismissal of his suspension challenge.

ANC secretary general Ace Magashule addresses supporters outside the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court where he appeared on 13 November 2020 on corruption-related charges. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News
47 minutes ago

