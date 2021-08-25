UFH to suspend academic activities to mourn murdered student Nosicelo Mtebeni

A memorial service for the 23-year-old is expected to be held at the university on Wednesday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - The University of Fort Hare will on Wednesday stop all academic activity in honour of slain final-year law student, Nosicelo Mtebeni.

A memorial service for the 23-year-old is expected to be held at the university on Wednesday morning.

Mtebeni was killed and dismembered, allegedly by her boyfriend, and her body was found stuffed in a suitcase in East London last week.

The murder of Mtebeni has sent shockwaves across the country, once again highlighting the horrific state of gender-based violence in this country.

The University of Fort Hare has declared Wednesday as a day of mourning to remember Mtebeni.

Spokesperson Jenay Petrus: "The University of Fort Hare will suspend all academic activities and operations today as a day of mourning."

Petrus said that the university would also honour the final-year law student’s dream of being a Constitutional Court judge with a special announcement.

"The vice-chancellor's office will also launch the annual Nosicelo Mtebeni Woman's Month public lecture with the Constitutional Court," Petrus said.

Her boyfriend, 25-year-old Alutha Pasile, has been arrested in connection with her murder.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.