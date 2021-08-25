UCT urges action against GBV as it commemorates Uyinene Mrwetyana's death

Tuesday marked two years since the rape and murder of 19-year-old UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana at the post office in Claremont by a worker.

CAPE TOWN - The murder of University of Fort Hare student Nosicelo Mtebeni has brought back sad memories for another tertiary institution as it commemorates two years since the killing of one of its own students.

Mtebeni's alleged killer, who's believed to have been her boyfriend, made a first court appearance in East London this week. He's due back in court next month.

The 23-year-old law student's dismembered body was found in a suitcase last week.

For the University of Cape Town (UCT), Mtebeni's murder strikes too close to home.

UCT's Elijah Moholola said that they were urging all to take action against sexual and gender-based violence.

"Just two years ago this week, we were reeling from the rape and murder of Uyinene. Today we are as devastated and we feel the same heartache as in 2019."

