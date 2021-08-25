Serena Williams withdraws from US Open through injury

Williams, who has not played since a tearful first round exit at Wimbledon when she hobbled off court during the first set against Aliaksandra Sasnovich, is a six-time winner in New York.

PARIS, FRANCE - Serena Williams has pulled out of next week's US Open because of a hamstring injury, the 23-time Grand Slam winner announced on her Instagram page on Wednesday.

"After careful consideration and following the advice of my doctors and medical team, I have decided to withdraw from the US Open to allow my body to heal completely from a torn hamstring," wrote the 39-year-old American.



Williams, who has not played since a tearful first round exit at Wimbledon when she hobbled off court during the first set against Aliaksandra Sasnovich, is a six-time winner in New York.

She won her first Major at the 1999 US Open as a teenager, the first step on her path to a domination of the women's game.

Williams, whose ranking has now slipped to 22, last missed the US Open in 2017 because of the birth of her daughter.

She reached the final in 2018 and 2019, losing both which added to her frustration as she attempts to equal Margaret Court's record of 24 Grand Slam singles titles.

"New York is one of the most exciting cities in the world and one of my favourite places to play — I'll miss seeing the fans but will be cheering everyone on from afar. Thank you for your continued support and love. I'll see you soon," she wrote on social media.

Williams is the latest big name to withdraw from the US Open following multiple winners Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer as well as the 2020 men's champion Dominic Thiem.

