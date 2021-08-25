SAA set to finally take to the skies on 23 September The airline said they would start operating flights from Johannesburg to Cape Town, Accra, Kinshasa, Harare, Lusaka and Maputo. South African Airways

Thomas Kgokolo JOHANNESBURG - South Africa Airways (SAA) announced on Twitter that they would be back in action from 23 September 2021. "The wait is finally over. In just under a month, the striking and familiar livery of SAA will once again be visible in the skies as the airline resumes operations. The carrier has confirmed the first flights will commence on Thursday, 23 of September 2021," it said in a Twitter statement on Wednesday. The wait is finally over. In just under a month, the striking and familiar livery of SAA will once again be visible in the skies as the airline resumes operations. The carrier has confirmed the first flights will commence on Thursday, 23 of September 2021. #FlySAA pic.twitter.com/6fkmL5z6Ym SAA - South Africa (@flysaa) August 25, 2021

“After months of diligent work, we are delighted that SAA is resuming service, and we look forward to welcoming onboard our loyal passengers and flying the South African flag. We continue to be a safe carrier and adhering to COVID-19 protocols" said Interim CEO Thomas Kgokolo.

The airline said they would start operating flights from Johannesburg to Cape Town, Accra, Kinshasa, Harare, Lusaka and Maputo.

"Voyager bookings and Travel Credit Voucher redemption will be available from Monday, 6 September 2021," the airline said, adding that it would would add more routes with time depending on the market.

“There is a profound feeling of enthusiasm within Team SAA as we prepare for takeoff, with one common purpose - to rebuild and sustain a profitable airline that once again takes a leadership role among local, continental, and international airlines," said Kgokolo.

“The aviation sector is currently going through a testing period, and we are aware of the tough challenges that lie ahead in the coming weeks. We thank South Africa for the support we have received in getting us to where we are today. As we are now poised for takeoff, we see this as a major milestone for SAA and the country,” he continued.

South Africa’s national airline had its wings clipped and was grounded last year in March. It hasn’t flown as it was under business rescue.

In April, Kgokolo told MPs that should things go according to plan, without any disruptions from pilots and the COVID-19 pandemic, the airline would be back in the sky soon.

