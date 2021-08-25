SA's unemployment figures a big sign of a depression, says economist

On Tuesday, Stats SA released the Quarterly Labour Force Survey for the second quarter of 2021, which showed that unemployment rose to a record high of 34.4%.

JOHANNESBURG - The latest unemployment figures are being described as depressing, with economists saying that a performance boost in certain industries will go a long way in turning the situation around.

On Tuesday, Stats SA released the Quarterly Labour Force Survey for the second quarter of 2021, which showed that unemployment rose to a record high of 34.4%.

South Africa now has the highest unemployment rate in the world, with economist Mike Schussler saying this is a huge problem.

“It is a big sign of a depression, there's no country in the world that continuously in the last 27 years has had such a high unemployment rate,” Schussler said.

Economist Chifipa Mhango said that government needed to start implementing some of its economic recovery plans as a matter of urgency.

“A key element, which we'll be advocating for, is the infrastructure recovery plan,” Mhango said.

Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke said that 11.9 million people in South Africa now formed part of the expanded definition of unemployment.

