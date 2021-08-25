SA records 369 more COVID fatalities, 10,346 new infections
These fatalities take our national death toll to 79,953.
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's daily COVID-19 casualties are on the rise again.
According to the latest update from the Health Department, 369 more people have died after contracting the virus. These fatalities take our national death toll to 79,953.
Over 10,000 tests also came back positive over the past 24-hour cycle, compared to over 7,000 the previous day.
On the vaccine front, just over 11 million jabs have been administered here on home soil so far.
A s of today the cumulative number of #COVID19 cases identified in SA is 2 708 951 with 10 346 new cases reported. Today 369 deaths have been reported bringing the total to 79 953 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 2 464 609 with a recovery rate of 91,0% pic.twitter.com/G2aqTm4OZeDepartment of Health (@HealthZA) August 24, 2021
