SA records 369 more COVID fatalities, 10,346 new infections

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's daily COVID-19 casualties are on the rise again.

According to the latest update from the Health Department, 369 more people have died after contracting the virus. These fatalities take our national death toll to 79,953.

Over 10,000 tests also came back positive over the past 24-hour cycle, compared to over 7,000 the previous day.

On the vaccine front, just over 11 million jabs have been administered here on home soil so far.