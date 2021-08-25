SA could be caught flat-footed again if no investment put into SANDF - Modise

Defence Minister Thandi Modise said that over the last 20 years, government had not invested enough in the defence force and in arms manufacturers, Armscor and Denel.

CAPE TOWN - Defence Minister Thandi Modise said that the country could be caught “flat-footed” again if it did not invest in the defence force.

Modise also said that those behind the recent failed insurrection and looting performed a treasonous act.

She was taking part in a National Assembly debate on Tuesday following parliamentary oversight visits to Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal to assess the fallout from last month's attempted insurrection.

“Relooking at the Armscor and Denel capacities, resuscitating those because without these two jewels, we are going to be incapacitated, we will be caught flat-footed,” Modise said.

She's added that last month’s rampant violence was not just illegal, but treasonous.

“The governing party is in disarray. It does not matter which side felt how hurt or challenged, it is still illegal. And it must be treated like an illegal and treasonous act,” the minister said.

With threats on social media of a national shutdown earlier this week, authorities made a point of showing they won't be complacent.

Police, along with defence force members, were deployed to potential violence flashpoints across parts of the country on Monday as a precaution. However, nothing came of the threats.

