PowerBall results: Tuesday, 24 August 2021

Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall results. Check if you've won.

Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall results. Check if you've won.

JOHANNESBURG - These are the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers for Tuesday, 24 August 2021:

PowerBall: 21, 23, 34, 35, 41 PB: 9

PowerBall Plus: 5, 10, 17, 19, 43 PB: 16

For more information, visit the https://www.nationallottery.co.za/.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.