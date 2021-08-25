Perjury accused Bathabile Dlamini hospitalised with COVID-19

In his report, Judge Bernard Ngoepe criticised Dlamini's conduct at the inquiry describing her as being evasive after she failed to answer simple questions. The Constitutional Court later handed down judgement finding the former minister was reckless and grossly negligent .

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) national executive committee (NEC) member Bathabile Dlamini has been admitted to hospital with COVID-19.

The ANC Women's League president is receiving medical attention at an undisclosed health facility.

News of her hospitalisation comes just hours after the director of public prosecutions in Gauteng confirmed that she would be prosecuted for perjury during her time as minister of Social Development.

The ANC has confirmed in a short statement that Dlamini was in hospital with COVID-19.

It has applauded her for her "courage" and determination to beat the virus.

The party said that her fight should inspire all South Africans to stand together against the pandemic.

The ANC is also calling on the country to show "compassion and solidarity" with those who had COVID-19 and continue to follow the non-pharmaceutical interventions.

Dlamini made headlines on Tuesday when it emerged that she would be facing perjury charges relating to her testimony during an inquiry into her role in the social grant crisis.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.