Outa calls on Minister Mbalula to extend looming licence renewal deadline

CAPE TOWN - The deadline for drivers licence renewals is fast approaching.

Motorists have until the end of this month to renew their licence and the national Transport Department said that there would not be any further grace periods.

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) is calling on Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula to reconsider.

Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage: "What we're saying to the minister is that he really needs to think of moving the deadline again but the problem is if you don't fix the underlying issues you'll be constantly extending it. We don't want to live in a country where people are forced to behave unlawfully."

He said that motorists were still facing many problems like long queues at testing centres, poor services and people unable to secure bookings.

Duvenage said that he was unsure whether traffic officers would consider these problems once the deadline was reached.

"What happens after that is anyone's guess. We would hope and think that the traffic officers would do so but we're also very aware of a number of corrupt officers who will take advantage of the situation."

