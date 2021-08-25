Man accused of killing CT police officer due in court

The suspect will appear in the Athlone Magistrates Court on Wednesday following his arrest on Monday.

CAPE TOWN - A Cape Town man accused of killing a police officer is expected to appear in court on Wednesday.

Sakhumzi Mbucela was hijacked and stabbed in KTC, Gugulethu more than a week ago. The police member was off duty when the incident took place.

The police officer was stabbed and then died two days later in hospital. The policeman's vehicle was recovered on the same day of the incident. The Hawks' said they found the property of the officer in the suspect's possession.

“The suspect is expected to appear in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court for his alleged involvement in a hijack incident in which an off-duty police officer was stabbed and later succumbed to his injuries in the latest code,” said spokesperson Zinzi Hani.

In the latest quarterly crime statistics, figures showed that 32 officers were killed, nine while on duty, between 1 April to the end of June this year.

