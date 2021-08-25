Man accused of hijacking, murdering SAPS officer makes first court appearance

Wynberg based Seargeant Sakhumzi Mbucela was wounded during a hijacking in Gugulethu on 12 August and died in hospital two days later.

CAPE TOWN - A man implicated in the hijacking and murder of an off-duty police officer in Cape Town has made a first appearance in court.

His vehicle was recovered, and a suspect was arrested this week.

Property of the slain officer was found in the 27-year-old man's possession.

Athenkosi Kolanisi is due back in the Athlone Magistrates Court on 1 September for bail information.

