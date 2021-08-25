Makhura promises justice for murdered Health Dept official Babita Deokaran

Babita Deokaran was a senior finance official in the Health Department, which is under investigation for corruption and fraud in the procurement of personal protective equipment (PPE) for the province. The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has confirmed she was one of its witnesses.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier David Makhura said that he would make sure that there was justice for murdered senior provincial Health Department official, Babita Deokaran.

The mother was shot dead outside her house in Mondeor on Monday just moments after returning from a school run.

She was a senior finance official in the Health Department, which is under investigation for corruption and fraud in the procurement of personal protective equipment (PPE) for the province.

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has confirmed she was one of its witnesses.

Makhura's spokesperson Vuyo Mhaga said that the necessary resources have been put in place to find those behind Deokaran's murder.

“Perpetrators of this brutal murder of a public servant must know that we have put all the necessary resources to find them and bring them to justice. A dedicated provincial task force of subs has been established to hunt perpetrators of this gruesome murder.

