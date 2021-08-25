Land expropriation without compensation will severely impact SA - WC govt

Western Cape leaders said that an amendment to Section 25 of the Constitution would be irrational and would destroy the rule of law.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape government said that amending Section 25 of the Constitution to allow land expropriation without compensation would severely impact the country.

Provincial officials on Tuesday shared the local government's position on the matter following a discussion in the legislature.

Agriculture MEC Ivan Meyer said that doing so was not in the interest of South Africans.

"We believe it will have disastrous implications for the South African economy, not only for food security but the banking industry in South Africa and for the private property market in South Africa."

Premier Alan Winde has emphasised that national government should be focused on policies that will create a more conducive economic environment.

"We need to make sure that title deeds are handed out, that people get the title because that title is part of economic freedom. The expropriation of someone's land actually takes all of that away."

The ad hoc committee set up to initiate and introduce legislation amending Section 25 of the Constitution will consider all feedback on the matter and will report back to Parliament.

