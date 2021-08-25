KZN govt concerned about low turnout of 18-34 group for COVID jab

Speaker of the KwaZulu-Natal provincial legislature Nontembeko Boyce visited three venues on Wednesday under the eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality to assess whether hospitals are equipped for the rollout.

DURBAN - Speaker of the KwaZulu-Natal provincial legislature Nontembeko Boyce has expressed concern about the low intake of the younger cohort at vaccination sites.

Boyce visited three venues on Wednesday under the eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality to assess whether hospitals are equipped for the rollout.

Boyce said she picked up some issues despite seemly equipped facilities: “Everything is going well except for the issue that there isn’t much intake of the 18-34 age group, otherwise the rest of the age groups are really coming in to take their jabs. The turnout for the 18-34 is still very slow.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.