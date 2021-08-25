JSC invites Hlophe & others to say why he shouldn't be suspended

In a statement, the JSC said it had resolved to uphold the report and recommendations of the Judicial Conduct Tribunal at a meeting held on Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG - The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) on Wednesday said it had invited Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe and others to show cause as to why the president should not suspend him.

The tribunal sat earlier late last year to hear arguments following a complaint by Constitutional Court judges that Hlophe had tried to interfere with a 2008 case against former President Jacob Zuma and arms manufacturer Thales.

The JSC may not have divulged the full details of the report received from the Judicial Conduct Tribunal – but indications are that it has made adverse findings against Hlophe.

It said in the statement that in line with principles of natural justice, it had invited parties to show cause on why it should or should not advise President Cyril Ramaphosa to suspend Hlophe pending the finalisation of the matter by the National Assembly.

It further said in line with provisions of the Constitution, the matter ould be referred to the National Assembly for its decision, however, the president could decide to suspend Hlophe before then.

Hlophe is alleged to have approached Constitutional Court Justices Chris Jafta and Bess Nkabinde in 2008, imploring them to make the right decision on the Zuma/Thales matter.

The two considered it unbecoming of Hlophe to query a case pending before the apex court and subsequently filed complaints with the necessary structures.

