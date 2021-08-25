Candidate verification process under way - IEC

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) said that preliminary figures indicated the total number of candidates was at 59,272.

CAPE TOWN - The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) said that a verification process was under way to ensure that candidates for the upcoming local government elections were compliant.

The candidate nomination process concluded on Monday evening. The IEC said that preliminary figures indicated the total number of candidates was at 59,272.

The local government elections are currently set down for 27 October, but the IEC has approached the Constitutional Court to postpone them to early next year.

The IEC said the total number of municipal council seats being contested in this year's election was 10,285. Two hundred and seventy-six unique political parties submitted candidates, of which two are contesting all the 257 municipalities in the country.

CEO Sy Mamabolo said there were more independent candidates this year compared to 2016.

“The total number of independence candidates currently captured is 944. In 2016, there were 855 independent candidates,” he said.



He said the compliance verification processes was already under way and on Friday, the commission will notify political parties of any non-compliance and the final lists of candidates will be certified and published on 7 September.

Mamabolo said that in the event of a postponement, a new election timetable would be published.

“We will have to re-publish a new election timetable and in terms of the election timetable, it would have to be a new candidate nomination closing date,” Mamabolo said.

The commission said the total amount of election deposits paid comes to just over R7 million.

