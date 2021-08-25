IEC hoping for speedy ConCourt decision on election postponement

The elections are scheduled for 27 October but there's still a possibility that it could be postponed should the apex court rule in favour of the IEC's court bid to have it deferred to early next year.

CAPE TOWN - The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) said that it was hoping that the Constitutional Court would rule on its application calling for the local government election date to be pushed back as soon as possible.

The commission's application follows the Moseneke Inquiry’s report.

Former Deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke found that the COVID-19 pandemic meant that it would not be possible for elections held in October to be free and fair and said that the IEC should approach a competent court for a postponement.

The IEC's Chief Electoral Officer, Sy Mamabolo: "In our papers, we requested the ConCourt to look at a time not beyond the 21st of August. We obviously can't impose on them. The acting Chief Justice has indicated that they will not take a day longer than is necessary in delivering the judgment."

On Tuesday, Mamabolo released the IEC's preliminary report on the candidate nomination process which closed at 9pm on Monday night.

