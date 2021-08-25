Ex-ICC prosecutor Bensouda: July unrests highlights economic inequality

Former chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court Fatou Bensouda was delivering the 19th Nelson Mandela Annual Visual Lecture on Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG - Former chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court Fatou Bensouda said the recent unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng had shown that there was an urgent work to be done to build a more inclusive society.

Bensouda was delivering the 19th Nelson Mandela Annual Visual Lecture on Wednesday.

The theme for the lecture was the rule of law, international criminal justice and sustainable development.

In her speech Bensouda touched on the recent violence that plagued KZN and Gauteng.

“It is clear that economic inequality and mistrust in public institutions has fueled a hostile response amongst the people. The expanding wealth gap is a clear pointer that we must work towards a progressive economic model that levels the playing field.”

She also spoke fondly of Mandela, saying his name was a beacon of light during apartheid.

