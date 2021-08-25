Malema lashes out at ANC for ‘tactics to retain power’ ahead of local elections

The party made its announcements about its readiness to head to the polls during a media briefing on Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has lashed out at the government for what it calls the African National Congress (ANC)’s tactics to retain power ahead of the upcoming local government elections.

It also said governments stringent lockdown regulations and its deployment of the defence force had hindered the freeness and fairness of the polls.

The party confirmed it submitted its candidate nomination lists and will be contesting the local government elections scheduled for 27 October.

WATCH: Malema on local elections: "eThekwini is ours"

While this date has been proclaimed by government, the IEC has, however, approached the Constitutional Court seeking a postponement to February next year. The apex court has yet to rule on the matter.

EFF leader Julius Malema said his party intended to flout lockdown restrictions in order to campaign for the local government elections and announced he would be hosting a gathering at its new Johannesburg headquarters to launch the party’s manifesto.

“There’s no longer a lockdown for the EFF. Lockdown criminals who want to sneak their party back through the backdoor while telling us not to campaign.”

Malema also criticised the government for a failed peacekeeping mission and demanded that the government recall soldiers deployed following the unrest in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

He cautioned that having boots on the ground in the run-up to elections was unconstitutional, labelling the deployment an intimidation tactic by the ANC to retain power.