CT disaster authorities on standby ahead of adverse weather this week

From Thursday, there will be heavy rainfall, strong winds and wave heights of up to six metres.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town Disaster Management is on standby with adverse weather forecast for the coming days.

The municipality's Charlotte Powell on Wednesday explained what residents in informal communities can do to reduce the impact.

“We appeal to residents to help reduce flood risks by clearing out drainage system, raising the floor levels of a structure so it is higher than the natural ground level like digging trenches around the house, reporting blocked drains and illegal dumping.”

