CoJ’s Molwele: Men need to be at the forefront in fight against GBV

Molwele was speaking during an online dialogue on the role of local government in the fight against gender-based violence and femicide on Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG - City of Joburg Speaker Nonceba Molwele has called on men to occupy a central place in the fight against gender-based violence.

The webinar comes at the time when the Fort Hare University is holding a memorial service for the slain student Nosicelo Mtebeni.

Mtembeni was murdered allegedly by her boyfriend and parts of her body were found in a suitcase in Quigney, East London.

Molwele said men could not be left behind if the country was to succeed in the fight against GBV.

“It is men also that need to be in the forefront in the fight against gender-based violence. In most cases, the narrative needs to begin to shift because there are many role players that need to come to the fore in the fight against gender-based violence and men need to start featuring more and more.”

