ANC staff salaries for July & August 'delayed' yet again

JOHANNESBURG - The salaries of African National Congress (ANC) employees have again been delayed as the party continues to struggle with cash flow problems.

In a letter to staff on Wednesday, the party's general manager Febe Potgieter-Gqubule said it was not in a position to pay outstanding salaries for July.

August salaries were to be paid on Wednesday but once again, the ANC has had to delay payment due to financial problems.

"This is to indicate that we are not yet in a position to pay outstanding salaries for July 2021. Unfortunately, August 2021 salaries, due on the 25th of this month, are also delayed."

She said, the situation was deeply regrettable: "I do regret the hardship and the uncertainty that this cause staff and their families, and this is deeply regrettable."

The ANC said it had been able to pay staff over the first 14 months since the COVID-19 pandemic hit, even though those salary deposits, may have been late.

However, now for the first time, it said it was behind by three months.

"We appreciate the commitment and dedication of ANC staff, who despite these difficulties, diligently serve their organisation. We will continue to communicate on this matter as information becomes available," the statement concluded.

