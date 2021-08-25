ANC's Magashule back in court for leave to appeal ruling on suspension challenge

Ace Magashule was sanctioned by the African National Congress (ANC) back in May in a letter signed by his deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte, in which the party said that he would be temporarily suspended until the outcome of his legal proceedings.

JOHANNESBURG - Suspended African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule's battle to fight his suspension resumes on Wednesday morning.

He'll be arguing for leave to appeal the High Court's dismissal of his suspension challenge.

Magashule was sanctioned by the ANC back in May in a letter signed by ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte, in which the party said that he would be temporarily suspended until the outcome of his legal proceedings.

In his application, Magashule argues that Ramaphosa's Cabinet reshuffle and appointments of certain ministers had also included ANC members who were facing corruption charges.

He claims that the High Court ruling contains "deliberate distortion" of the facts with the aim of justifying the pre-determined outcome of the court.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.