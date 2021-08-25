Ahmed Kathrada Foundation: Babita Deokaran’s murder was a professional hit

Amnesty International South Africa said it was deeply troubling while the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation said it was a professional and well-organised hit.

JOHANNESBURG - More concerns are being raised on Wednesday about the shooting of a witness in a personal protective equipment (PPE) scandal, Babita Deokaran, who was shot dead outside her home in Mondeor with police insisting that there was no evidence to believe it was a hit.

Deokaran, who was a senior official in the finance department for the Gauteng Department of Health, was shot dead on Monday morning after dropping off her child at school.

The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation’s director Neeshan Balton believes the killers waited for Deokaran outside her home, professionally planned the hit and even jammed the CCTV cameras in that area.

He visited Deokaran’s house in the south of Johannesburg and saw her car riddled with bullet holes.

Balton said if all these emerging allegations were true, then it proved it was an extremely professional hit.

“I think that would be the intention; just to scare people out of the route that she has gone through. They will succeed if society at large is quiet about this.”

Meanwhile, Amnesty International South Africa's executive director Shenilla Mohamed said it was vital that whistleblowers like Deokaran be protected.

“Whistleblowers are essential to combatting corruption in South Africa.”

Deokaran will be laid to rest in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday afternoon.

