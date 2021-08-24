Wine industry back in court to challenge alcohol sale restrictions

Vinpro is taking on authorities over the curbs, which it argues is damaging the sector.

CAPE TOWN - Lawyers for the wine industry are back in court on Tuesday to challenge government's alcohol sales restrictions.

In July, Vinpro's challenge was rendered academic when the liquor sales ban was relaxed days later.

Wine makers in court to argue for the full reopening of industry

Over the last year, the wine sector has lost millions of rands due to the constant ban on alcohol sales. Four days have been set aside in court this week for this matter.

Vinpro managing director, Rico Bassoon, said that despite all the setbacks that the wine industry has had to endure over the past 17 months, the wine body was not backing down from the fight to fully reopen and rebuild the industry.

“From the start of the pandemic we have argued that provinces and not national government should decide whether or not to impose liquor restrictions and should do so with reference to provincial circumstances," he said.

Bassoon said that wine was part of agriculture, as was tourism, saying that the sector supported over 80,000 people working at farm and cellar level.

"The South African wine industry is more than a drink, it is a livelihood,” Bassoon added.

The body represents wine producers, sellers and industry stakeholders.

