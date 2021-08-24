WC govt: Land expropriation without compensation unlikely to improve lives

The provincial government has made submissions to a parliamentary committee tasked with amending the Constitution to explicitly allow such expropriation.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape government believes land expropriation without compensation is unlikely to better the lives of the previously disadvantaged.

Premier Alan Winde said the Constitution Eighteenth Amendment Bill held disastrous consequences for South Africa, as it was not the proper mechanism to address issues of land reform.

“I think it’s time the national government has a look at their policies because it is evident that they have not been creating those jobs in the economic environment.”

Western Cape Agriculture MEC Ivan Meyer said the amendment would severely impact the economy: “The Western Cape government is rejecting the constitutional amendment because we have evidence, research and studies that it has failed elsewhere and therefore we cannot support it.”

The committee has a deadline of 31 August to complete its work that will then be the subject of a special sitting of Parliament.