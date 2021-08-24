Go

WATCH LIVE: IEC releases preliminary report on candidate nominations process

The IEC is releasing its preliminary report on the outcome of the candidate nominations process for the upcoming local government elections.

FILE: IEC chairperson Glen Mashinini. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News
15 minutes ago

The deadline for the nominations closed on Monday at 9pm.

