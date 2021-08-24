UKZN student found dead in his room on campus

DURBAN - A UKZN student has been found dead in his room on campus in Pietermaritzburg on Monday.

Although the details are sketchy at the moment, the university believes the student may have died of natural causes.

The university's Normah Zondo said UKZN had provided counselling for students, staff, and support to the family.

“The university has extended its full support to students and staff affected by this traumatic event and has made counselling services available. The university has also extended support to the family.”

