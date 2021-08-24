SIU confirms murdered Gauteng Health Dept official a witness in PPE probe

Babita Deokaran was shot outside her home in the south of Johannesburg on Monday morning, just moments after dropping off her child at school.

JOHANNESBURG - The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has confirmed that Babita Deokaran, who was a senior finance official at the Gauteng Health Department, was one of their witnesses in the probe into the PPE scandal in Gauteng.

Deokaran was shot outside her home in the south of Johannesburg on Monday morning, just moments after dropping off her child at school. She died in hospital a few hours later.

Some of her colleagues are warning that it may have been a hit but the SIU said that it was not jumping to conclusions and wanted to allow police time to do their work.

SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago: "Police are not sure at this stage how it will affect the investigation but like I said, she is one of many [witnesses]. Obviously, there are many others that will go into use related to this particular investigation. We want to allow the law enforcement agencies, in this particular case, the police, to investigate this matter. We will cooperate with them if there's anything that they need from us as the SIU."

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.