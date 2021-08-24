Senior Gauteng Health Dept official dies in hospital after being shot at home

Babita Deokaran was a senior finance official in the Health Department, which is under investigation for corruption and fraud in the procurement of personal protective equipment (PPE) for the province.

JOHANNESBURG - A Joburg mother has died in hospital after being shot outside her home minutes after dropping her child off at school.

Gunmen opened fire on Babita Deokaran at her home in the south of Johannesburg on Monday morning, just moments after she returned from the school run.

Gauteng Health MEC Nomathemba Mokgethi has called on police to speed up investigations and to catch those behind Deokaran's murder.

The MEC's spokesperson, Kwara Kekana: "The Gauteng Department of Health is at a loss for words at this brutal and tragic passing. Ms Babita Deokaran was an invaluable member of the Gauteng Health team. She rose through the ranks of public service in the last three decades after she joined as an accounting clerk. She went on to become the chief director of financial accounting at the Department of Health in Gauteng and at times acted as the chief financial officer."

Deokaran's murder has sent shockwaves through the Health Department, with those who knew her warning that she may have been killed in a hit.

Those who worked with her are now warning that she may have been targeted for her anti-graft work at the department.

A man who said that he had worked with Deokaran for years said that her murder raised chilling questions.

"People are scared now. People who are fighting have guards now. She was a good woman. She was shot for being against corruption, nothing else."

